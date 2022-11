Not Available

Indru Nee Nalai Naan is a 1983 Tamil Indian feature film directed by Major Sundarrajan. It stars Sivakumar and Lakshmi in the lead roles. Jaishankar marries Lakshmi who prefers his brother Sivakumar. Lakshmi and Sulakshana are childhood friends like sisters. Then Sivakumar marries Sulakshana and has a child. Suddenly things change between the two couples...