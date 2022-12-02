Not Available

"Ceguera Inducida" (Induced Blindness) is a retrospective upon childhood and a collective memory which seems to be endangered by the growth of extreme right-wing parties in South America. Yesterday, far away from home, the distance seemed to shape and re-signify my infancy and the memories arising from the Uruguayan worst economic crisis at the beginning of this century. Today, these words seem to prevail and the melancholy continues to invade. The second voice of the film belongs to Jorge Luis Batlle, ex-president of the Republic (2000-2005) during a visit to the United States.