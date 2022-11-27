Not Available

Industrial Animals is a very small film in almost every measurable metric. Weighing in at roughly 61 minutes, this low budget, found footage film from the UK features a cast of just three people who also cover many of the behind the scenes credits as well. In fact, the entire story takes place over a three-day span, mostly in one simple setting. But while all of the factors add up to a “small” film, when all is said and done, Industrial Animals ends up packing a fairly strong and somewhat unexpected punch.