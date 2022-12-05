Not Available

Privilege is the world’s largest EDM nightclub. A hedonistic paradise in Ibiza, where tourists and professional dancers live out both a collective and individual fantasy about freedom in an artificial setting. Freja Sofie Kirk and Esben Weile Kjær’s video work analyses the commercial logic deeply embedded in the promise of happiness – and the desire – upon which the entertainment industry is built. Privilege is also a workplace where young employees have clear roles in the machinery. The dancers’ bodies are transformed into scenographic objects, which melt together in a gigantic choreography that includes cranes and a giant inflatable shark. ‘Industries of Freedom’ also looks at nightlife from the inside, with the collective out-of-body experience taking on a transformative and ecstatic aspect – like a take on the great common rituals of our times.