Inevitable

The film focuses on two young kids in two very different words. One is a girl who lives in a small town near a giant country side that thrives upon the history in religion and mythology, while the other is a boy who lives in a technologically advanced city that is focused on future investments. Eventually these two kids discovered each other though an ability they both possess. A power that allows them to enter into a void of space and time where they can create and do anything they want, while expressing it in a musical style in these surroundings. Little do they know that this power is not one that last forever.