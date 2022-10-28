Not Available

Fabian (Dario Grandinetti) works as a bank executive. After one of his colleagues in the bank dies, he falls into crisis. His wife, Mariela (Carolina Peleritti), is a psychologist and has Olga (Mabel Rivera) , an embittered woman who tries to take her frustration out on her, as one of her patients. Fabian will meet a famous blind author (Federico Luppi), who tries to help him. Following his advice, Fabian embarks himself on a relationship with Alicia (Antonella Costa), a young artist that he considers his inevitable love.