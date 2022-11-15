Infantile Film

Not Available

1981 'Infantile Films' "Lip sync" 16mm sound; a film and installation a loop of clear film together with a loop of magnetic recording film the same length was laced in a double band projector, (a projector which can play/record a separate sound film, used for editing and post production) Various hand and mouth marks also to spraying ink using a primitive mouth diffuser used for fixing drawings etc, marks onto the film surface. The mark making was accompanied with a wide range of guttural noises in synchronization with the hand made marks being made and recorded onto the magnetic side of the projector. with the performance version the erase head was removed so as to accumulate the various sounds on the loop; The film makes a humorous contradiction to a current stylistic convention that the hand made mark would give an appropriate noise when passed through the optical sound reader on the projector.