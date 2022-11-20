Not Available

In a fictional Central European country democracy and freedom are only illusion, because behind polished surface there's many cases of murders and manipulations with the people. Police and city authorities are helpless when it comes to revealing the evil and culprits behind it. In the center of this story is the writer Ivan Gajski, whose friend died under sketchy circumstances. Gajski reveals that those who most advocate democracy are not only the same involved in these crimes, but they also did some of the murders as a part of TV production. Gajski meets all kinds of characters through this quest of his, including the woman of his wife Sara, and professor Bošković who discovers the origins of present Evil - the dark past of European continent.