This fairy tale tells about famous Ukrainian warriors Cossacks, about Paradise and hell, Christmas and evil forces. The Devil makes an agreement with St. Peter. If he can capture the best Cossack warrior and hold him until Christmas night, he will be able to wipe all the Cossacks off the map. The script for the movie is based on Sashko Lirnyk's story "About an old Cossack, a Christmas devil, four horns and a Cossacks".