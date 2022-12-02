Not Available

Mine of Inferru (Hell in the Sardinian language), Sardinia. Second half of the twentieth century. Sick and weary, an elderly miner gets buried by a landslide while mining a gallery. Suspended within a time-void between life and approaching death, the man describes the world of Inferru through an imaginative existential monologue, blending past, present, and sombre forebodings regarding the future. This film only employs archive footage in its depiction of a mesmerising trip across the final desperate, crazed and yet highly lucid thoughts of its protagonist, who tries to put a permanent end to his reckoning with society and his own conscience.