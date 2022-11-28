Infidelity/Hard Fall

Not Available

The plot gets telegraphed early on and the rest of the movie is some sex scenes and predictable retribution for... infidelity. Not really much to spoil about this one. Acting is mediocre, laughs are rare to nonexistent, and any sense of drama has turned into tedium by the last half of the movie. The fight scenes are particularly poorly choreographed given the proposal that one of the protagonists is supposed to be a prize fighter. Watchable but you might wish you had done something else to pass the evening.