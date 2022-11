Not Available

Four tales about unfaithfulness. The story takes, almost completely, the form of theatre and rations the action in four acts perfectly divided one from the other, which build an effective reflection about unfaithfulness. However, as it is usual in Jaime Humberto Hermosillo’s cinema, where on many times the sexual tension defines the characters’ psyche who become more complex and multidimensional, the approach is not subject to the moral margins, already outworn by the melodrama.