Major Adam Fossy has awakened from hyper-sleep in the heart of a deep space probe to find his mission to collect evidence of extraterrestrial life has inexplicably and suddenly halted. Advised by F-MAN, an infinitely advanced artificial intelligence, Fossy contemplates his dilemma until a close encounter with an unknown being offers him an option: follow into the abyss or stay on the ship to continue with the mission. Fossy walks the line between illusion and delusion, fact and faith.