Not Available

"Infinite Canvas" is the debut documentary film of award-winning photographer Ryan McGinley, and follows each of the seven artists as they explain their creative approaches to AR. In 2018, McGinley traveled to discuss augmented reality with creatives around the world. The documentary focuses on the creative experience of making art for AR, encouraging the artists behind it to talk about their process, motivation, and perspective on the intersection of creativity and technology. McGinley talks with Nick Cave, Nathalie Djurberg, Hans Berg, Carsten Höller, Budem Pit, Cao Fei, Pipilotti Rist, Sarah Rothberg, and the celebrated late poet John Giorno.