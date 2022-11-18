Not Available

Infinite Lives: The Road to E3 is an independently-produced documentary that follows four friends from the American Midwest in their 2300-mile, week lon road trip to the mecca of all things gaming: the Electronic Entertainment Expo. Founded in 1995, E3 has become the penultimate expo for all the gaming industry's latest and greatest. Three years in the making, Infinite Lives documents a history of the expo, and all of the stages around planning and executing a cross-country road trip amongst four gamers. From Colorado Springs to Utah to Los Angeles and Albuquerque, the film displays the American Southwest while also revealing the chaotic, flashing nature of the E3 show floor. The film was shot on a series of handheld high definition consumer camcorders, depicting a fly-on-the-wall experience in high resolutions.