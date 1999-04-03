1999

Influence Peddling

  • Comedy

Release Date

April 3rd, 1999

Studio

Canal+

Maxime and Gerard are a couple of white-collar criminals condemned to 5 years in prison. Sandrine Athan, an honest and principled young police officer, is assigned the banal task of escorting them to the nearest prison in Melun. Things get complicated when killers try to knock them off. Meanwhile, they must contend with strikes which have paralyzed the country and make travelling a nightmare. Added to this mess are the prisoners' many botch escape attempts. All these complications turn a simple transfer into a hellish adventure.

Cast

Gérard JugnotGérard Ravanelli
Aure AtikaSandrine Athan
Jean-Pierre CasselPierre-Jean Guisard
Franck DuboscFabien
Zinedine SoualemGilles
Lionel AbelanskiSerge

