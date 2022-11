Not Available

The story revolves around Uma (Sujitha) who wrongly assumes that her love is reciprocated by Charly (Boban), the happy-go-lucky boy she grows up with. She realizes her mistake when Charly leaves to learn music and returns with Manasi(Sneha) the girl who sings with him. Uma then decides to be independent of Charly. But very soon Charly too starts realising Uma's place in his life.