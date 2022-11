Not Available

Ingewikkeld. The dilemma between music and cinema. Coming up to your graduation you've got the feeling that the world is at your feet. Everything is possible. But all those possibilities make it harder to know what you want in life. Inge is twenty years old and is finishing her study to become a filmmaker. But besides film, she also loves making music. It's too difficult to choose for one thing, so she decided to combine both in her graduation film.