Moosa is a fisherman who anchors at an island he is not familiar with when his boat hits a storm at sea. He finds a remote hut on land where he decides to stay there for the rest of the night until the storm passes away. But soon his inner fears surface when he starts to realize that he is all by himself at an unknown place. As he spends roaming around the hut unable to sleep, he feels relieved when a stranger named Ammadey appears. Surprisingly, they become fast friends but not before they play couple of pranks on each other. As their friendship develops, Moosa begins to learn that Ammadey is the complete opposite of what he is. Ammadey is both reckless and fears nothing and carries a small knife for fun. Unbeknownst to Moosa, Ammadey starts a psychological game by exploring the very inner fears of Moosa.