Inherit the Land: Adventures on the Agrarian Journey

This DVD will cast a vision for your family by providing an introductory look at the blessings found when families work in an agrarian lifestyle. Weve traveled across the US and captured stories of families experiencing the joy of working in Gods creation. From a simple garden in a suburban backyard, to a full-fledged multi-thousand acre farm, or something in between, these stories will not only bless those that are contemplating an agrarian path, but all families that have a heart turned toward home and enjoy seeing a beautiful picture of family life.