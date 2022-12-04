Not Available

The human era – anthropocene – is relatively short as a geological period, but it has already had a tremendous impact on the planet’s ecology. Inheritor is a story of man as a part of the continuum of life. It depicts a mystically beautiful vision of nature and of man’s mark on it. Modern human follows certain practices that have originated a long time ago. The masked inheritor, who is an actor as well as an observer, awakens faces from an abandoned mine. A local story becomes a part of the global world, the nature.