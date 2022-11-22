Not Available

Inhuman

    INHUMAN: THE NEXT AND FINAL PHASE OF MAN IS HERE is not fiction or a mockudrama. but a new investigative documentary from the internationally acclaimed team at Defender Films and Raiders News Productions. Inhuman travels the globe to unveil for the first time how breakthrough advances in science, technology, and philosophy—including cybernetics, bioengineering, nanotechnology, machine intelligence, and synthetic biology—are poised to create mind-boggling game-changes to everything we have known until now about Homo sapiens.

