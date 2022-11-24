Ini Oru Suthanthiram

Not Available

Sathyamoorthi is an Indian liberal leader. He tries to get his pension money but all his attempts end in failure. He has a daughter named Kannamma and they are very poor. The daughter gets cheated by a collector and she gives birth to a baby but the collector avoids that baby. He is going to marry another girl. The collector is killed by Sathyamoorthi and capital punishment is given to him by the court. How the lives of such a leader and his family changes due to circumstances, forms the crux of the story.