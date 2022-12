Not Available

Jason wants to express his true feelings to Nadia, his classmate, but always fails. But Nadia is attracted to Ryan, the popular guy, who is really depressed by his father and his girlfriend. To boost his popularity, he holds an event "Dinner With Ryan". By chance, Nadia is the chosen one. Nadia’s experience turns bad when Ryan’s girlfriend appears. Seeing Ryan with Nadia, Jason backs off. Then Ryan's girlfriend shows up again to ruin their chances, so Nadia starts to miss Jason.