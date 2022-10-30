Not Available

Initial D: Third Stage

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Avex Entertainment

With high school graduation right around the corner, Takumi Fujiwara has a lot on his mind and a lot to prepare for. Everything becomes even more complicated when Takumi is offered a spot on Ryosuke Takahashi's elite Kengai Racing Team, which seeks to assemble the greatest racers in the Gunma area for a tour of Japan's mountain passes. Before he can accept however, Takumi feels the need to settle the score with the Lancer Evo driving Emperor team, defend his downhill-racer crown against the son of his father's greatest rival, and finally settle things with his unfaithful girlfriend Natsuki.

Cast

Nobuyuki HiyamaTakashi Nakazato
Unshō IshizukaBunta Fujiwara
Mitsuo IwataItsuki Takeuchi
Ayako KawasumiNatsuki Mogi
Takehito KoyasuRyosuke Takahashi
Shinichiro MikiTakumi Fujiwara

