Initiation Love

Set in Shizuoka and Tokyo, Japan in the late 1980's. Takkun (Shota Matsuda) is a university student in Shizuoka attempting to find a job. Mayu (Atsuko Maeda) is a dental hygienist. They meet through a blind date and begin to date, but Takkun finds a job in Tokyo and goes there. They begin a long distance relationship, but their relationship breaks down.
|Atsuko Maeda
|Mayuko Naruoka
|Fumino Kimura
|Miyako Ishimaru
|Takahiro Miura
|Kaido
|Tomoya Maeno
|Bon
|Noritake Kinashi
|manager of Shizuoka branch office
|Satomi Tezuka
|Shiho Ishimaru
