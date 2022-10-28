Not Available

Initiation Love

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Set in Shizuoka and Tokyo, Japan in the late 1980's. Takkun (Shota Matsuda) is a university student in Shizuoka attempting to find a job. Mayu (Atsuko Maeda) is a dental hygienist. They meet through a blind date and begin to date, but Takkun finds a job in Tokyo and goes there. They begin a long distance relationship, but their relationship breaks down.

Cast

Atsuko MaedaMayuko Naruoka
Fumino KimuraMiyako Ishimaru
Takahiro MiuraKaido
Tomoya MaenoBon
Noritake Kinashimanager of Shizuoka branch office
Satomi TezukaShiho Ishimaru

