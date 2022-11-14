Initiation of Claire Castel

Not Available

Claire Castel is a hot young woman from Bordeaux who had her first sexual experience a few years ago. Today, older and intrigued by experiencing some backside activity, she has her initiation by Herve Bodilis. She soon discovers even more excitement in his sexual practices. Her first big thrill was total submission, finally allowing her body to express itself completely. She is perfectly satisfied and soon offered up to two men, a perverted couple and group of horny men. Claire shows her true talents, marking the beginning of a long career.