Tattoos are about transformation. A call from within that appears on the skin. They are about someone's need to be seen as the unique person that they are. Their stories are etched into their skin like markings of DNA. Some people believe that their tattoos were destiny, just waiting to be released by the needle as it cuts over the flesh. Jake Deckard brings you a movie featuring some of the hottest tattooed studs in porn today. Each of these men are rare. They feel the need to express their individuality in animal ways. They are made of flesh, and live on the edge. Hungry to be touched, explored, and pushed to their limits, each of these pairs of men found themselves in situations that allow them to release themselves and be free. They know sometimes you have to suffer for beauty.