Ink, Sweat, Cum!

Not Available

With a Lucas Entertainment lineup of hot and hung men like this, there's no shortage of Ink, Sweat, or Cum to go around! Sean Duran joins the cast in his never-before-seen bareback premiere, and it's Pedro Andreas who pops his raw cherry. Adam Killian and Dylan James skip the gym and instead work out on each other's cocks. Sergeant Miles debuts, and it's Sebastian Young who shows him the ropes. And San Francisco's premiere otter Jackson Fillmore flip-fucks with Jimmie Slater. Don't miss out on all of the Ink, Sweat, and Cum this cast has to offer!