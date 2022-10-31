Inklings, Issue 12

Not Available

Series of animated vignettes linked by a disembodied hand which appears to be drawing the illustrations. In the first segment, the hand turns around a drawing of an old man and canine-hero Rin Tin Tin magically appears. In the second set of segments, drawings of children morph into adults who look completely unlike their youthful countenances. in the final segment, the hand slices up "The House That Jack Built" into the pictures of the most significant characters in the children's rhyme, and then reattaches the slips of paper to reform the house.