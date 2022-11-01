Not Available

Inlaws & Outlaws cleverly weaves together the true stories of couples and singles - both gay and straight - and all into a collective narrative that's as hilarious as it is heartbreaking. At the top of the film, we meet a variety of storytellers one on one. We don't know who's gay or straight or who's with whom. As their stories unfold and stereotypes fall by the wayside, love conquers all - and we find ourselves rooting for everyone. With remarkable honesty, good humor, great music and real heart, Inlaws & Outlaws weaves together true stories of couples and singles, gay and straight, to embrace what we all have in common: we love.