Inmu 2: Flesh Dreams

    In First Night college girl Youri cannot make up her mind, whether to go all the way with her boyfriend. She hears a rumor that he is frequenting a massage parlor. Not only that, but the massage girl he has been seeing is said to be a dead ringer for Youri... In Second Night a man spies on the private life of a beautiful nurse, Megumi. The man's obsessive desire wanders between delusion and reality, giving life to a mysterious being. One day, the man has a sudden heart attack and is hospitalized. He comes under Megumi's care. Finally, his wild desire explodes...

