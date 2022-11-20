Not Available

Gauri (Shobhana) the sole survivor of a tragic bus accident loses her memory. Admitted to a private nursing home, where she is diagnosed as suffering from 'hysterical amnesia' (retrograde amnesia), she falls in love with the doctor's son Sarath Menon (Jayaram). However, Narendran (Suresh Gopi), Gauri's husband arrives from USA searching for Gauri. When Gauri fails to recognise Narendran, he returns without a word, never showing Sarath his wedding photos with Gauri, that he was carrying with him.