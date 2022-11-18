Not Available

Inner Beauty portrays a Character name Claire that has been dealing with Low self-esteem issues about her outer body since she was a child, because of the mental and physical abuse she witnessed growing up. She has an ongoing battle with obesity and does not realize her self- worth. Claire meets a man that tells her she is beautiful inside and out and that greater beauty comes from within. Later she finds out that he is a doctor and he offers her help to love herself. She denies any help and continues to battle depression. Low self-esteem is often the root cause of one's inability to lose weight and keep it off for good. In Claire's case she has had difficulty letting go of her past demons and therefore it causes her to have very low self-esteem and she becomes depressed and goes to a very DARK place.