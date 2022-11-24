Inner Borderlines

Not Available

In April 2013, Luis Mancha went to the University of California, Irvine to meet Alejandro Morales, a remarkably under-read Chicano author whose historicism, baroque, and at times grotesque aesthetics are key to understanding his world view. His conglomeration of styles challenges both reader and literary critics. Morales's works present a vision of Southern California and America so different from the image that the United States has abroad that Mancha felt compelled to make this documentary film