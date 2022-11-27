Inner Sanctum (Live at the Royal Opera House, 2018)

Not Available

1. Inner Sanctum 2. Opportunities (Let's Make Lots Of Money) 3. The Pop Kids/In The Night/Burn 4. Love Is A Bourgeois Construct 5. New York City Boy 6. Se A Vida É (That's The Way Life Is) 7. Love Comes Quickly 8. Love Etc. 9. The Dictator Decides/Inside A Dream 10. West End Girls 11. Home And Dry/The Enigma 12. Vocal/The Sodom And Gomorrah Show 13. It's A Sin 14. Left To My Own Devices 15. Heart/Go West 16. Domino Dancing 17. Always On My Mind 18. The Pop Kids (Reprise) 19. The Pop Kids (PSB Deep Dub) Filmed at London's Royal Opera House during a sold-out run in 2018 summer.