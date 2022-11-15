Not Available

Innersection is the world’s original open-source freesurfing competition, developed by Taylor Steele and Nathan Myers. The 13 all-new sections that form Innersection: Black were each produced by the surfers themselves, then selected from hundreds of online submissions to be reimagined for this final release. The surfing was filmed all around the world, with highlights in Canada, Portugal, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Australia, and Hawaii. There’s also an all-new submission from defending $100,000 champion, Albee Layer. Innersection is pure surfing: surfer created, viewer selected, and ocean inspired.