The 25 two-minute surf movies that make up Taylor Steele’s Innersection: Blue were each created by the surfers themselves. From stars like Kelly Slater and Joel Parkinson to performers like Josh Kerr and Craig Anderson to underdogs like Peter Devries and Matt Meola, these are the best freesurfers in the world, chosen from over 150 international submissions by an online audience. But these aren’t the videos that you saw online. Once the surfers qualified for the movie, that’s when Taylor Steele went to work: producing the sections with the surfer/filmmaker teams, then blending the parts together into a single, flowing surf movie that changes pace, location and style like an aquatic rollercoaster. The surfers come from all around the world: New Zealand, Hawaii, Brazil, Peru, Australia and the US. The footage is the best of the year. The twenty-five filmmakers each bring their own style to the edits. And the final experience is something completely unique.