Sun W. Kim and D.J. Holloway, behind several award winning short films, makes their feature film debut with Innocent Blood. The suspense thriller tells the story of James Park, a retired detective turned college professor, who is forced to face his dark past in order to find his son Cody’s kidnapper. James Park, played by Jun-Seong Kim (Late Autumn, West 32nd), a well decorated, officer is exposed for who he really is by his son’s mysterious kidnapper. With a handful of past enemies, simultaneous murders, a wife who’s losing faith in him, and two detectives in hot pursuit, James must move fast to bring his son home safely.
View Full Cast >