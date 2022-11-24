Innocent Boy

Not Available

On an unforgiving, dust-swept highway, a group of rag-tag hustlers, led by a loathsome Madam, preys on the desperados who have come for sex, drugs and Momma's special milk. A young black trans boy in the throws of withdraw, desperate for love and affection, is relentlessly bullied by his brother in trade, but things change when a ruthless Cowboy rides into town. As the boys begin to fall one-by-one, Penny is caught between Cowboy's murderous rage and the greed and corruption that Momma represents.