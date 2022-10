Not Available

Moga Hakucho, Nemu Watanuki, Mirin Yukino, Emi Odamaki and Ayane Shiomi are all freshman students at Shiro Majo Gakuen (White Witch Academy). All of the girls carry emotional scars from their past. Senior student Risa Kikuta assigns the first year students a hard, but necessary task to gain witch abilities. The freshman students soon realize a spell, but they don't know the hidden secret at Shiro Majo Gakuen.