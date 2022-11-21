Innocents Betrayed

Not Available

Documentary showing that "gun control" has historically been used to disarm citizens and make them helpless before governments commit genocide. Dramatically covers major genocides in the Soviet Union, Germany, Uganda, Rwanda, China, Turkey, and other countries.Shows how "gun control" in the U.S. has been used to victimize blacks, Indians, children, women, and others.Combines gut-level emotional appeal and fast-paced, powerful graphics with a cool statement of historic facts and quotes from the relevant laws. - Written by Claire Wolfe