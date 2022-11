Not Available

Knowing should not be dificult... however there are many conditions that torture us continuosly. The frontier between darkness and light is a gamut of grey levels, that shape our existence.This is what I choose to reject, the life with all its levels; The trick is to target and fight from the saturation of black and white ... sun and moon... death and life... This silence has an empty existential feeling that prevails in us all... ...searching... finding... loosing