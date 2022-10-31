Not Available

TV miniseries of two episodes. Carla (Lucía Ramos), Sara (Paloma Bloyd) and Adriana (Aura Garrido) enjoy a birthday party without knowing it, hidden in a nearby pine forest, a mysterious young man with binoculars observes everything that happens during the evening, especially the making the three girls, who end up away from the group into the forest. Kidnapped by a dangerous international organization composed of unscrupulous men and veterans of the war in the Balkans linked to a prostitution ring, the three young girls will live the worst nightmare of his life.