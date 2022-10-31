Inquérito Policial nº 0521/09

Not Available

This 12-minute Brazilian short film employs the found footage style in a slightly different way. The film is presented as a merge of two separate files extracted from the police archives in Sao Paulo, Brazil. On the first one, two policemen talk to each other, while watching and analysing images captured by surveillance cameras that shows a woman being stabbed to death by a couple, just before the two aggressors get killed by a mysterious man that shows up at the place. The second portion of the movie shows the intriguing facts that happen during a police raid on the apartment where the suspect of killing the previous couple lives.