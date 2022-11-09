Insanity! Asylum: Athletic Performance Assessment

Not Available

The Athletic Performance Assessment will need to be done prior to beginning the Insanity Asylum workout program in order to properly measure your progress with the program throughout the 30 day period. It is approximately 25 minutes long, but it is by no means an easy work out. While doing the fit test, you should expect to do plenty of push-ups, pull ups, mountain climbers, bear crawls and a variety of other moves. You will also be doing some ladder moves and, since these are new to most people, they will take some getting used to. As you do the Athletic Performance Assessment later on during your 30 days with Asylum, you should see some marked improvement in your results. By the end of the 30 days, you should be performing the moves much faster and be able to do more of them in the allotted time frame.