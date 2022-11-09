Insatiable Janine

Not Available

Josefine (Janine), who got to know the young aristocratic Wanja, experiences a tenderly lovenight. But the young romance ends up in tragedy and Wanja gets hurt deadly. As Josefine (Janine) is in search of Poldi (her pimp), she has an encounter with the rich banker Blumenschein, who puts her up into his house. Blumenschein is so damn thrilled about Josefine, that he let her be painted on canvas.As she gets to know the unexperienced Ferdinand, she can´t resist to seduce him. This extra-marital affair has consequences, and so she offers the banker, that he will become a father. Some months later, the banker proudly advertises the birth of his daughter "Josefine". Wonderful costumes and decorations, bundled together with an exciting story and a sense of humor will make this film an impressive experience for YOU.