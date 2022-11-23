Not Available

Originally known as the working title "Ghost House" this is one very rare gem. Insatiable Obsession (2006) starts with a writer having writers block. His wife, Amy Lindsay, suggests that they rent a house with the hope it will cause inspiration. It does. It is not really clear if the story that unfolds is supposed to be true, or a product of his imagination. The house once was a brothel run by Monique Parent. Supposedly, there is $.5M hidden somewhere in the house, and real estate agent Chloe and her handyman boyfriend are trying to find it. The writer keeps talking to the ghost (Monique Parent).