Originally known as the working title "Ghost House" this is one very rare gem. Insatiable Obsession (2006) starts with a writer having writers block. His wife, Amy Lindsay, suggests that they rent a house with the hope it will cause inspiration. It does. It is not really clear if the story that unfolds is supposed to be true, or a product of his imagination. The house once was a brothel run by Monique Parent. Supposedly, there is $.5M hidden somewhere in the house, and real estate agent Chloe and her handyman boyfriend are trying to find it. The writer keeps talking to the ghost (Monique Parent).
View Full Cast >