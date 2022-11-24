InSearchOf

Not Available

Sex is why we're all here. Power. Love. Sex. We're all looking for something. Ten characters each of whose lust sends them on a journey of discovery - sometimes decadent - spearhead the narrative threads in this unconventional American melodrama. The smart characterizations are counterbalanced by intense performances. From the virginal young man to the bored housewife a temptress and a womanizer with a dark secret In Search of Sex dramatizes situations where good people looking for short term solutions find themselves in bad circumstances with long term consequences.