Insecticide

Made entirely during lockdown as a response to the current pandemic.My wife and I prepped, shot and cut this over 72 manic hours, using only what we had lying around our apartment: an old DSLR, plastic, black paint, lighter fluid, prehistoric fog machine, strip lights and a gimp mask. I wanted to channel what I was feeling and inject the anxious, paranoiac claustrophobia of how we live in the current climate. Writer/Editor/Producer/Cinematographer/Director: Bryan M. Ferguson Starring/Animation: Vari Ferguson Music: Alex Mackay